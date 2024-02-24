Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins Send A Message At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

The Perth, Australia edition of "The Grayson Waller Effect" was advertised to be the most special episode in the show's entire run, and thanks to special guests Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, the segment delivered on its promise.

Shortly after Rollins offered an injury update, Rhodes said that he had an announcement of his own.

"Rock, you indeed slapped me across the face," Rhodes started. "And at WrestleMania 40, I am wrestling Roman Reigns in the main event, but until then, I am wide open."

The bad blood between Rhodes and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns has been well-documented. The last time Rhodes and Johnson were seen together, Rhodes shamed Reigns and Johnson by invoking their forefathers, and earned himself a stiff slap from Johnson.

"So, let's make it official," Rhodes continued. "Rock, I want to wrestle you one-on-one, anytime, any place!"

Rollins lent his support to Rhodes, and proposed that they "cut the head off the snake". Rollins acknowledged that any fight against The Bloodline was an unfair one — alluding to the faction's gratuitous use of outside interference — and that when Rhodes and Johnson met in the ring, Rhodes would not be alone.