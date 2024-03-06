Triple H Announces Women's Wrestling Legend For 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

Following the news earlier this week that Paul Heyman would be part of the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame class, the company's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has now announced the second performer set to be recognized — former All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling star Bull Nakano. Levesque revealed the news on X and recognized the retired wrestler for her contributions to the industry.

"An unbelievable talent with an unforgettable look, and a mean streak a mile long," Levesque said. "Bull Nakano isn't just one of the best women's wrestlers of all time — she's one of the best of all time, period."

Nakano began her wrestling career in the early 1980s when she was still a teenager. She captured the AJW Championship before the age of 18 and promptly held onto the title for more than three years. In the early 1990s, after years at the top of the promotion, Nakano left AJW.

In addition to her main body of work in Japan, Nakano made various appearances for both WWE and WCW, primarily from 1994 to 1996. Throughout this time, Nakano had a lengthy rivalry with Alundra Blayze (AKA Madusa). The two feuded in WWE in 1994 and 1995, including a match at WWE SummerSlam 1994, and Nakano later won the WWF Women's Championship for a time. Both Nakano and Blayze wound up leaving the WWF for WCW in 1996 and their feud continued there.

After retiring due to injuries in 1997, Nakano spent some time as a professional golfer. She would later come out of retirement twice for very brief spots in gauntlet matches. It was also recently announced that Nakano would serve as the onscreen commissioner for Sukeban, a United States-based promotion that focuses on Japanese women's wrestling.