Bull Nakano Describes The Differences Between WWF And WCW

With her memorably wild hair, face paint, and imposing size, Bull Nakano certainly made an impression on western fans when she wrestled in the United States from 1994 to 1996. Though best remembered in stateside for her time in WWE (then WWF), including a reign as Women's Champion, she also had a brief "Monday Nitro"-era run in WCW, working almost exclusively with Madusa/Alundra Blayze throughout her time in both promotions. Being that she has a particularly unique perspective on both companies, she was asked to compare and contrast the company cultures and their treatment of Japanese women in a new interview released Friday by Five Star Network.

"WWF and WCW were different," she said. "WWF has history, games, interviews, daily tours, practices, food, and everything was supported. Focus on your daily game and how much will your customers enjoy? How exciting will you come back? I was just thinking about it every day. It was a tough day, but as a professional, I was fulfilled. WCW is a new organization. All the players, led by Eric, were full of energy. Every day was new and the players enjoyed themselves. Of course, I am too. The number of games was more than WWF, but I have a lot of fun memories. I think I had a lot of interaction with the players."

Though Nakano stopped wrestling after her 1996 WCW run, she did not formally retire until 2012. In the interim, she became a professional golfer, even qualifying for the LPGA in 2006.