The 10 Most Historic Women's Matches In WWE History

Unfortunately, the Wendi Richter experiment didn't really click long-term, even if the live crowd went nuts when she first won the title. Some of that is undoubtedly that Richter was not the best or most charismatic wrestler in the Fabulous Moolah's stable of women she trained and booked out to various promoters. But it's not as if the women's division was particularly well-booked, either: In what would become an ongoing problem with the start-stop women's division, there wasn't much depth beyond the world title program. There were other women around, but they were rarely seen on TV.

Come November 25, 1985, Richter had lost most of her momentum, but she seemingly had a secure position as one of the featured characters on the then-new "Hulk Hogan's Rock 'n' Wrestling" animated series on CBS. Or did she? Richter has given conflicting stories over the years, but the part everyone seems to agree on is the one given in a ProWrestlingStories.com article: She had been fighting to get paid better relative to her push and how much she'd been working, including residuals from the cartoon.

Ostensibly, this was Vince McMahon's cue that it was time to cut bait: At Madison Square Garden, Richter was set to defend the title against Penny Mitchell as the masked Spider Lady, Moolah was in the gimmick instead, and she held down Richter for a three count that Richter was not looped in on, ending her title reign and WWF career. It was Moolah's world, she just lived in it; but Moolah's world became such a low priority that she started defending her title on independent shows with the WWF not using her often.