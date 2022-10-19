Facts About Trish Stratus Only Hardcore Fans Will Know

Trish Stratus has found success both inside and outside the ring. Making her WWF debut in 2000, Trish started as a manager before quickly finding herself competing in a wrestling ring. Stratus began to show that, despite being a beautiful fitness model, she was as tough as they come between the ropes. Trish, her friend Lita, and a few other female wrestlers at the time helped bring more legitimacy to women's wrestling in the early 2000s.

Trish had her official final match from WWE at Unforgiven 2006. However, she did return for one more match alongside her friend Lita at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view in 2018. Since then, Trish has had sporadic appearances in the world of wrestling, but Stratus keeps herself plenty busy. Trish works hard running a yoga studio, appearing in television and movies, and helping out with a variety of charities worldwide. Trish has appeared in so many different types of entertainment outlets that it is no surprise that many facts about her career are unknown.