Taylor Rotunda (formerly known as Bo Dallas in WWE) insists he is not done with professional wrestling, despite a lengthy layoff from in-ring action. He was recently asked about his future plans during a question-and-answer session at the For The Love Of Wrestling convention in Liverpool, England.

“Absolutely not,” Rotunda said. “I’m not – I’m the furthest from ‘done with wrestling’ that you can possibly be. I spent the past year diving into a bunch of different ventures outside of wrestling. But wrestling has never left my heart, not for one second.

“I just wanted to get a couple things done before I dive back in and do something that I really cared about. And now that I got everything kinda wrapped up and working on, um, within the next 2-3 months you’ll see me back in the ring somewhere very soon because the love of wrestling has never left me and I’ve always known I was coming back to it soon. But I just needed to get some other stuff done. But I’ll be back in the ring really, really soon. I promise.”

Taylor Rotunda’s last documented match was during a WWE European tour in November 2019. The company released him last April. Rotunda did not say where fans may see him wrestling again, but he may have shared a clue when discussing his past matches as Bo Dallas against Pac, who used the ring name Adrian Neville during part of his run in WWE. Pac is currently signed with AEW.

“My favorite match of my career up to this point was with Adrian Neville at (NXT) Arrival, the ladder match with Adrian Neville; every match I ever had with him,” Rotunda recalled. “He’s, up to this point, my favorite opponent I’ve ever been in the ring with and I’m looking forward to possibly getting back in the ring with him sometime really soon.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Monopoly Events YouTube channel with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

