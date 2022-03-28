Former WWE Superstar Taylor Rotunda (Bo Dallas) took part in a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner recently. During the session, Rotunda confirmed he’s eyeing a return to the ring soon.

“I’m far from done,” Dallas said. “Not to make any cliché, but I’m just getting started and if you don’t believe me, you’ll see. If you don’t Bo-Lieve, you’ll see [smiles] and I’ll prove you right for believing in me and being behind me this entire time. That’s a promise… Thank you very much and I really appreciate everything y’all are doing. You’re gonna see me back in the ring real soon and it’s not gonna be anything like this so, beware.”

Dallas admitted he had lost his passion for wrestling following his successful stint in NXT, where he held the NXT Championship for 260 days – from May 2013 to February 2014.

“For a little while, I’m gonna be completely honest, I lost some love for wrestling and it showed,” Dallas said. “But it’s… it still is and has always been one of the biggest parts of my life and my heart and I just wanna say to everybody out there that has supported and been a fan and been there for me through the hardest times and the best times, thank you and… to get excited because if you’re a fan, I’m not done.”

Earlier in the interview, Rotunda stated he had “a whole new” trajectory he was embarking upon, teasing a return to wrestling imminently.

Bo Dallas last wrestled at a WWE live event in November 2019. He was released by WWE in April 2021. During his time away from wrestling, Dallas has been busy running a farm with partner Liv Morgan. He also launched a cooking project on YouTube.

H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]