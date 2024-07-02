Drew McIntyre Takes Yet Another Shot At CM Punk Following WWE Raw Victory

WWE star Drew McIntyre took another shot at his rival CM Punk following his win at this Monday's "WWE Raw" show.

McIntyre won the men's Money In The Bank Ladder match qualifier this week, defeating Sheamus and Ilja Dragunov to book his spot in this weekend's ladder match. After the match, the Scotsman looked into the camera and called himself the "best in the world," a moniker that Punk has used, with him highlighting that he's the "real best in the world."

Advertisement

"In that ring, on the microphone, except looking like a damn superstar the whole time, [I'm] the real best in the world," said McIntyre.

The REAL Best in the World pic.twitter.com/kBBFcqZwjB — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 2, 2024

McIntyre and Punk's feud has been ongoing for months now, with the former mocking the latter on social media and on-screen in recent months. Punk, who has vowed to make McIntyre's life a living hell after previously costing him his world title, hasn't been seen on WWE television since being assaulted by McIntyre on the June 21 edition of "WWE SmackDown." On that night in Chicago, the Scottish star ambushed "The Second City Saint" and left him battered and bloodied in Punk's hometown.

Advertisement

There's no news at the moment regarding Punk's current status. But with him revealing at the Clash At The Castle presser that he's close to being cleared to return to action, there's a possibility that the former AEW star could interfere in the Money in the Bank ladder match and cost McIntyre again. McIntyre will compete with Chad Gable, Andrade, Jey Uso, Carmelo Hayes, and LA Knight in the men's Money In The Bank ladder match on Saturday.