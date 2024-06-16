WWE Star CM Punk Provides Injury Update Following Clash At The Castle

CM Punk made Drew McIntyre, and the majority of Scotland, furious on Saturday when he cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle. Punk's spry refereeing led to the question of how well the injured star is recovering from a tricep injury he suffered in January. According to Punk, things appear to be moving in the right direction.

"I've been cleared only for referee duty," Punk jested during the post-Clash at the Castle press conference. "I had a little bit of a hiccup out there so we'll go back to the lab and reassess. I can tell you that my arm feels amazing. I got permission to skip 'Raw' in Corpus Christi to go home to Chicago to see my doctors with the idea that I'm going to be cleared. I don't know if I'm supposed to stay that."

The timing of Punk's injury could not have been worse, as Punk suffered the injury in his first televised match since returning to the company after nearly a decade. Punk wrestled two live event matches before competing in January's Royal Rumble, where McIntyre injured the former AEW World Champion in the match's closing stretch. The injury led to Punk missing out on wrestling at WrestleMania, as well as WWE's various international events. Saturday was not the first time Punk cost McIntyre the title, as he was integral in McIntyre losing the title at WrestleMania when Damian Priest cashed in on the wounded champion just minutes after McIntyre first won the title.

