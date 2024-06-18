Jey Uso Comments On WWE Raw Debut Of Wyatt Sick6: 'They Can Have The Fireflies Back'

WWE star Jey Uso seems to have been spooked by the arrival of the Firefly Funhouse characters to "WWE Raw," stating that he did not want to be involved with them.

This past week's "Raw" ended with the Wyatt Sick6 making their live debut right after the main event involving Jey Uso. In his interview with Cathy Kelley after the show went off the air, Uso expressed his shock at the characters he witnessed on-screen, particularly one character from the Funhouse.

"You saw the ending of 'Raw' too? I mean, I want no smoke with them. For all I care, they can have fireflies back, you know what I'm saying? I wants no problem with them," said Uso. "But, I mean, I'm very happy that I did activate the fireflies. Shoutout to my boy, still my boy, Bray Wyatt, but his family is here now that means I gotta go. You [Cathy Kelley] need to go too because they're out here somewhere. Did you see the girl? Did y'all ... c'mon. Be careful, Cathy."

EXCLUSIVE: What did Jey Uso have to say about the ending to #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/0EIMNdiLMA — WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2024

Uso, in the interview, also spoke about his important win on this week's "Raw," where he defeated Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor to qualify for this year's men's Money in the Bank match. He said he was proud of the win and spoke about the confidence that the victory has given him. Uso now awaits the five other stars who he will compete with in the match, with the winner getting a shot at a world title of their choosing.

The women's Money in the Bank qualifying matches also commenced on the "Raw" after Clash at the Castle, with Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky being the first to add herself to the match.