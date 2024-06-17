WWE Raw Live Coverage 6/17 - Triple Threat Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifiers, Carlito Vs. Dragon Lee

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on June 17, 2024, coming to you live from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas!

The first two entrants in the Men's and Women's Money In The Bank Ladder matches will be determined tonight, as Judgment Day's Finn Balor squares off with LWO's Rey Mysterio and Jey Uso while IYO SKY of Damage CTRL collides with Mysterio's stablemate Zelina Vega and Kiana James in a pair of Triple Threat qualifier matches. The winners of tonight's matches will go on to WWE Money In The Bank on July 6 in Toronto, Ontratio, Canada as they look to climb a ladder and secure a briefcase in their respective matches containing a contract for any championship match of the holder's choosing at any time of their choosing.

Advertisement

Dragon Lee came up short to Finn Balor two weeks ago on "Raw" resulting from interference on behalf of the Judgment Day member from Carlito and JD McDonagh. Following the match, a brawl ensued involving them as well as the aforementioned Rey, and Braun Strowman. This led to a Six Man Tag Team match between Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Carlito, and Lee, Rey and Strowman with the latter team ultimately coming out on top. In light of all of that, Carlito and Lee look to seek their retribution on one another as they go head-to-head in singles competition.