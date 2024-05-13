Jey Uso Drops Epic Hashtag In Response To 'Fireflies' In His WWE Raw Entrance

Since departing the Bloodline last August and striking out on his own, Jey Uso has continued to develop a special connection with the WWE fanbase, in particular getting his catchphrase "Yeet!" massively over. Recently, however, another element of Uso's presentation has caught people's eye, as his entrance at WWE Backlash, where he lost to Damian Priest, saw fans hold up their cell phones to light up the arena, calling back memories to when fans used to do so for later WWE star Bray Wyatt, with Wyatt referring to the fans as "fireflies."

Advertisement

It's a mantle that Uso is now looking to take up coming out of Backlash. Late Sunday afternoon, Uso took to X to respond to an account asking whether fans liked the idea of the "fireflies" being incorporated into Uso's entrance. The former 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion stated that fans wouldn't have a choice in the matter, as he would now be adopting the "fireflies" as his own. He then used the hashtag #YeeterOfWorlds, a play on his own catchphrase and the nickname Wyatt used at the start of his career.

Yall ain't got no damn choice.

Fireflies are mines now.#YeeterOfWorlds

-jey https://t.co/GgfredfehM — The Usos (@WWEUsos) May 12, 2024

Even beyond Uso's declaration, it appears the "fireflies" are here to stay with the rest of his presentation, with WWE reportedly looking to replicate the atmosphere of Uso's Backlash entrance at shows going forward. The timing of Uso adopting the "fireflies" also comes when Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas, appears set to return to WWE under his Uncle Howdy persona, reportedly starting a stable with Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross. It's unclear if Uso adopting some of Wyatt's monikers are meant to set up a feud between him, Howdy, and his stable.

Advertisement