WWE Money In The Bank 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The women's Money in the Bank ladder match was perfect. Absolutely no notes.

Naomi, Zoey Stark, IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyra, and Tiffany Stratton all clashed Saturday night to revitalize what had been, until that point, a hit-or-miss premium live event. Toronto roared with excitement at the performance of all six women — you don't need a decibel counter for that — and the match was an electrifying experience from opening bell to Stratton's top-of-the-ladder celebration.

Green started out the match strong with a comedic moment. As everyone left the ring to retrieve their ladders, she began jumping towards the women's Money in the Bank briefcase — a result of her reported "fear of heights." This unique start to the match would have immediately caught the attention of anybody who was beginning to get PLE fatigue. Not only is it an interesting, R-Truth-adjacent claim that would elicit a chuckle or two just as a one-off, but Green's fear planted the seeds for what would be one of the most beautiful and breathtaking bumps to come out of the entire match. Green's stellar performance commands one's attention, even if it is silly, and sets up the other ladies for success as eyes are now glued to the match.

The match was a ladder spot-fest, and the ladies showed guts and nerve that the men's match sorely lacked. Valkyria earned her stripes with her devastating sell following a powerbomb onto a ladder, courtesy of Stark. Speaking of Stark — regardless of one's personal opinions about her character or her place in WWE, she became one of the bravest people to ever grace this historic match-up when she took a piledriver from the top of one ladder onto another. Of course, one would be remiss if they did not acknowledge Naomi — the queen of Royal Rumble saves, and now the new monarch of Money in the Bank spots — and her prolonged split-legged offense onto Stark. Green set the women up for success by demanding the attention of Scotiabank arena (and she also helped the drudgery of a two-table set-up pass by smoother with her superb acting and charisma), and her colleagues carried the momentum throughout the entire match.

There have been many such cases of a sour finish tarnishing a perfectly good match. This year's women's Money in the Bank ladder match, however, was not such a case. After Stark had been sufficiently sniped by a daring piledriver from SKY, Green jumped on the opportunity to climb the ladder and claim the briefcase, in her typical, wily, wait-until-everyone-is-down manner. As she ascended up the ladder, however, she stopped and clung onto the metal structure for dear life. Green, as was established at the beginning of the match, is afraid of heights. Her fear was Chekov's gun, and now, Stratton was taking it off the wall mount to go in for the kill.

Stratton capitalized on Green's fear and shook the ladder to startle her — a small touch, but characteristic of Stratton's bullyish persona — before tipping the ladder over. Green soared fifteen feet in the air and fell through the two tables she herself had set up, with Stratton's help. It was a serendipitous full-circle moment for both ladies, and it was made even better by Green's aesthetically pleasing arc through Toronto's negative space. It was a picture-perfect ladder bump — as if we had not been spoiled to many of those already over the course of this match-up — and Green sold it beautifully as her brunette locks flopped pathetically over her face.

Unlike this opinion piece, WWE should be applauded for its restraint. They could have easily prolonged the match — this was a shorter card anyway, so there was some time to kill — but they stopped the match when it did by having Stratton go for the briefcase. Not only was this the perfect time to end the match as to leave a good taste in the audience's mouth, but Stratton is exactly the person to claim the contract. Stratton is one of the most — if not the most — over people on Friday nights, and the argument can be made that she is among the top women's competitors across all shows, period. Her momentum is white-hot, her character is solid enough to be able to handle the briefcase, she has years of wrestling left in her — Stratton is the perfect person to carry the Money in the Bank briefcase and usher WWE into its coming eras. There was nobody in that ring that was, logistically and creatively, a better candidate for that briefcase than Stratton.

The women's Money in the Bank ladder match should have been the main event. From its successful short-term storytelling to its incredibly perceptive long-term investment into Stratton, WWE has provided good evidence that they are more than capable of booking their stacked roster of talented women. This match was perfect. No notes.

Written by Angeline Phu