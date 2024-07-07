Solo Sikoa Pins Cody Rhodes, Earns Victory For The Bloodline At WWE Money In The Bank

Solo Sikoa scored his first victory as the new "Tribal Chief" of The Bloodline in a six-man tag match at Money in the Bank on Saturday, pinning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes with the help of Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu, and Tonga Loa on the outside. Fatu made his dominant presence known in his first match in a WWE ring, helping The Bloodline defeat Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens in the main event.

Rhodes and Tonga started off the match before Owens and Orton tagged in to get their shots in as well. Fatu tagged in and Orton immediately hit his signature DDT on him, but Fatu no-sold it. Orton went to hit an RKO, but realized Fatu was right behind him and walked into a Samoan Drop. The teams went back and forth inside of the ring and outside of it, with Loa often interfering from the outside. Rhodes hit a Cody Cutter to Tonga at one point, then two suicide dives on the opposite sides of the ring to Sikoa and Loa. The referee was knocked down at one point, giving Rhodes an opportunity to clear off the announce desk. Orton and Owens tried to get Sikoa up to drop him through the desk, but Fatu interfered, and knocked the referee down once more into the steel steps.

At one point, everyone was knocked down on the outside of the ring. Fatu and Owens got up, and Owens hit The Bloodline member with the giant Prime bottle at ringside. Owens got on top of the ring barricade and sent Fatu through the announce desk. He got Tonga back in the ring, but was hit with a low blow by Loa. Orton hit Loa with an RKO, then hit another to Tonga, but was caught by Sikoa with a Samoan Spike.

Rhodes was back in the ring and hit two Cross Rhodes to Sikoa, but the third attempt was broken up by Fatu. Fatu hit an implant DDT, then lifted Sikoa to his feet before holding up Rhodes so the "Tribal Chief" could deliver a Samoan Spike to the champion. Fatu rolled the official back into the ring, and Sikoa pinned Rhodes for the victory.