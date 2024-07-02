WWE RAW 7/1/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I barely know where to begin with this, with Judgment Day and their constant shenanigans consistently taking over the entirety of "Raw" some weeks, between their infighting, the fact three of them are now champions, and of course, who could forget everything with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, but I'm going to try and keep my thoughts streamlined to the fact that this was a terrible go-home angle for Money in the Bank. I feel like I often preach about WWE's bad go-home angles, because I truly want to be excited for a premium live event. Now? I'm much more excited for tomorrow's episode of "WWE NXT" and the upcoming Heatwave PLE on Sunday than I am for World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest to be taking on Seth Rollins on Saturday. Even though that match has a stipulation with potentially heavy implications on Judgment Day and the fact the winner of the Money in the Bank contract could be waiting in the wings, depending on where the matches fall on the card. Drew McIntyre has already made his intentions of cashing in known if he wins the contract.

Rollins coming out and running down Priest was to be expected. Which was fine. But, rather than Priest coming down to defend himself, we started off seeing Finn Balor run his mouth about how Rollins has been the one to cause problems within Judgment Day and turn Damian Priest into a different person. Rollins was also kayfabe annoyed at this, and told him to shut up, and that Balor seemed jealous of Priest because he had the "one thing Balor couldn't get – the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins said if Balor wanted to step in his ring, he'd knock Balor's teeth down his throat. Only then did Priest come out, and Rollins was sure they were going to gang up on him. Priest iterated it wasn't a trap, because he was out there to handle his own business and needed no help. Rollins started with the "let's do this right here, right now, let's not wait until Saturday!" troupe, but Balor was actually the one to beat down on him before Priest pulled him off his MITB opponent.

Rollins took a South of Heaven from Priest, but Priest wasn't even standing tall at the end of the segment for a good go-home visual on the show, he rather went right to check on Balor. I hate the fact that there was absolutely nothing in this segment to make me excited for their match, it was more a segment to further the Judgment Day dissension that we all know is going on already... because of the Liv Morgan storyline. There are just too many things going on with them right now, and I wished I cared about anything more. I'm going in to Saturday knowing that there are going to be plenty more shenanigans, from Judgment Day, from Liv Morgan, and possibly even from CM Punk, potentially, if it's McIntyre to win the briefcase and attempt to cash in on Priest or Rollins, and that's just in this one match. It's almost enough to make your head spin, and I need these stories to wrap up. But, I find that doubtful until Rhea Ripley gets back and either whips everyone into shape, or kicks their heads off their shoulders. I think I'd appreciate the latter, at this point.

Written by Daisy Ruth