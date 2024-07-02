Wyatt Sicks Return To Haunt Chad Gable, Deliver More Of Bo Dallas' Story On WWE Raw
The Wyatt Sicks continues to scare Chad Gable and make fans question their motives after appearing in the opening segment of Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." Money in the Bank ladder match contender Jey Uso opened up the show, but was interrupted by Gable and the pair faced off, arguing about their respective families and stables, as well as the Wyatt Sicks, before beating each other down.
Gable rolled out of the ring before Uso could hit his signature splash, but the lights in the arena went dark and the familiar piano tune signaling the Wyatt Sicks' arrival began. The camera swung around and revealed that Uso was no longer in the ring, and smoke began filling the area. Gable hopped the barricade and started backing away into the crowd, but encountered the former Joe Gacy as Huskus the Pig, Dexter Lumis as Mercy the Buzzard, and Erick Rowan as Ramblin' Rabbit, all backlit and menacing as Gable continued to attempt to escape. He jumped another barricade and ran up the steps of the arena, as the broadcast cut down to ringside, avoiding another implied beatdown by the stable.
Abby the Witch, formerly known as Nikki Cross, appeared in the fog and gave Michael Cole another VHS tape that was revealed to say "play me" on the side when the commentator revealed it later to the audience. Last week's tape featured Bo Dallas seemingly holding a therapy session with himself, speaking to his Uncle Howdy character about his late brother, Bray Wyatt, whose ideas the Wyatt Sicks stable was based on.
Dallas' story continues
When the taped was played on "Raw," it showed Uncle Howdy and Dallas once again seated across from each other in what appeared to be the Firefly Funhouse. Dallas asked Howdy how much longer they were going to keep "doing this," and why they were even there. Howdy then Dallas if he honestly believed he brought him to life, to which Dallas responded he was "destined to do this." He told Howdy that they are the ones that "everybody wanted to forget about."
The most important part of the interaction came when Dallas said the other members of the Wyatt Sicks weren't chosen, just willing, and they've become a family. Dallas seemed to imply that the faction is going after Gable for a reason.
"Even now, the false prophets parade, belittling their family for their own gain," Dallas said. "It's disgusting. They must pay for their sins."
Howdy asked Dallas why he thought it was his responsibility, to which Dallas replied, "I am the voice of the reckoning," and Howdy quickly responded, "I am the reckoning."
The video then cut to Howdy and Dallas seemingly forming together, repeating the phrases, "I am nobody," "I am all of us," "I freed them from the cave," and "I gave them family." As they chanted, Howdy disappeared and fans only saw Dallas sitting in the Funhouse by himself. Howdy then reappeared and Dallas was then gone. "There you are," Dallas' voice said to end the video tape.