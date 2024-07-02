Wyatt Sicks Return To Haunt Chad Gable, Deliver More Of Bo Dallas' Story On WWE Raw

The Wyatt Sicks continues to scare Chad Gable and make fans question their motives after appearing in the opening segment of Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." Money in the Bank ladder match contender Jey Uso opened up the show, but was interrupted by Gable and the pair faced off, arguing about their respective families and stables, as well as the Wyatt Sicks, before beating each other down.

Gable rolled out of the ring before Uso could hit his signature splash, but the lights in the arena went dark and the familiar piano tune signaling the Wyatt Sicks' arrival began. The camera swung around and revealed that Uso was no longer in the ring, and smoke began filling the area. Gable hopped the barricade and started backing away into the crowd, but encountered the former Joe Gacy as Huskus the Pig, Dexter Lumis as Mercy the Buzzard, and Erick Rowan as Ramblin' Rabbit, all backlit and menacing as Gable continued to attempt to escape. He jumped another barricade and ran up the steps of the arena, as the broadcast cut down to ringside, avoiding another implied beatdown by the stable.

Abby the Witch, formerly known as Nikki Cross, appeared in the fog and gave Michael Cole another VHS tape that was revealed to say "play me" on the side when the commentator revealed it later to the audience. Last week's tape featured Bo Dallas seemingly holding a therapy session with himself, speaking to his Uncle Howdy character about his late brother, Bray Wyatt, whose ideas the Wyatt Sicks stable was based on.

