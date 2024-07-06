WWE Money In The Bank Main Event, Opening Match Reportedly Revealed

WWE Money in the Bank will reportedly begin with one of its namesake ladder matches, and end with a blood feud.

Ahead of Saturday night's Premium Live Event, PWInsider Elite reported that the men's Money in the Bank ladder match is due to kick things off, pitting "WWE Speed" Champion Andrade, Chad Gable, Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso against one another for a world championship cash-in opportunity. Possibly more surprising is the planned main event, which PWI Elite reports will be Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton against Solo Sikoa's neo-Bloodline. This runs contrary to Dave Meltzer, who reported in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Damian Priest would main event.

The men's Money in the Bank match going on first certainly lends credence to the idea of Drew McIntyre winning the briefcase and cashing in later the same night, which he has promised to do heading into the show. Should that occur, one would assume the angle would involve his nemesis CM Punk, which could be an argument for the title match going on last. On the other hand, there are also rumors flying of major non-Punk names being in Toronto for the show, which could be one reason for the six-man tag main eventing. Some fans have also speculated that Orton might turn heel on his partners, setting up a long-rumored Orton vs. Rhodes championship feud, which could itself be seen as deserving of the main event spot.

