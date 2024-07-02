WWE NXT Live Coverage 7/2 - Major Street Fight, Roxanne Perez Meets Lola Vice Inside The Ring & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on July 2, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

A huge Street Fight is set for tonight, as OTM's Jaida Parker goes head-to-head with Michin of The OC. Tensions between Michin and Parker have meteorically risen over the course of the past few weeks, with the two women finding themselves in a handful of confrontations with one another dating back to the Six Woman Ladder Match to crown the inaugural Women's North American Champion at "NXT" Battleground.

With "NXT" Heatwave right around the corner this coming Sunday, titleholder Trick Williams and his challengers Ethan Page, Shawn Spears, and Je'Von Evans will be putting pen-to-paper for their "NXT" Championship match at the Premium Live Event. Evans earned the right to challenge Williams for the title when he won a 25 Man Battle Royal on the June 18 episode of "NXT". When Page and Spears expressed their objections with Evans' win after both feeling entitled to an "NXT" Championship match themselves, "NXT" General Manager Ava announced the Fatal Four-Way match.

Speaking of Heatwave, "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will be putting her title on the line in Toronto, Ontario, Canada against Lola Vice. Before they collide for the title, however, they will be meeting in the ring one last time. Vice got the better of Perez last week when she leveled her and took her title from her.

Wendy Choo will be returning to action tonight for the first time since defeating Brinley Reece on the June 11 edition of "NXT" as she faces Carlee Bright. Reece herself will be competing in a match of her own tonight as she takes on Izzi Dame. Both Reece and Dame will surely be extra motivated to score a win after both accumulating a number of losses in televised and house show matches over the last few weeks.

Additionally, Joe Coffey looks to redeem himself after coming up short against Wes Lee last week as he joins forces with his Gallus stablemate Wolfgang to square off with Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont. New Catch Republic's Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne will also be going head-to-head with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger after the latter team requested to face the former team last week.