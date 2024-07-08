Oba Femi Retains NXT North American Title At Heatwave, Wes Lee Can No Longer Challenge

Oba Femi retained his NXT North American Championship over Wes Lee to continue his reign of dominance at "WWE NXT" Heatwave. Lee gave his best shot at regaining the title he previously held for 269 days but it was ultimately not enough, and per the stipulation, he will no longer be able to challenge for the belt while Femi is champion. Femi's reign will now extend beyond 181 days after capturing it in January from Dragon Lee after cashing in his Break Out contract.

The bout itself saw back-and-forth action between the clashing styles of the champion's power against the challenger's speed, with Lee building up flurries of offense in quick succession but credibly troubled when boxed in by Femi. Lee almost had the bout won after landing his signature Kardiak Kick, the champion mustering a kick out as the challenger sought to close things out. Familiarity appeared to cost Lee, however, caught mid-Kardiak Kick by Femi, escaping and attempting it once more. Femi had that one telegraphed, delivering a sit-out powerbomb for the pinfall.