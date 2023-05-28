Wes Lee Retains NXT North American Title, Sets New Record At NXT Battleground

During Sunday night's WWE "NXT" pay-per-view, Battleground, Wes Lee retained his "NXT" North American Championship against Schism's Joe Gacy and Tyler Bate. With tonight's win, Lee set a record — the most successful North American Championship defenses. He has successfully defended the title ten times.

Lee has been the "NXT" North American Champion since October 22, 2022, at Halloween Havoc. Lee had defeated "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes, Nathan Frazer, Oro Mensah, and Von Wagner in a Five-Way Ladder match. His last title defense before Battleground was against Drew Gulak on the May 2 episode of "WWE NXT." He has also defended the title against the likes of Dragon Lee, Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh, Charlie Dempsey, Nathan Frazer, Dijak, Tony D'Angelo, and Axiom.

The first "NXT" North American Champion was crowned back in April 2018 at the WWE NXT TakeOver: New Orleans event and it was former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Adam Cole. The only "NXT" star to hold the title twice is Hayes and his last reign was from June 2022 to September 2022.

Also, during tonight's WWE Premium Live Event, Noam Dar successfully defended the "NXT" Heritage Cup against Dragon Lee, IIja Dragunov defeated Dijak in a Last Man Standing Match, Tiffany Stratton defeated Lyra Valkyria in the "NXT" Women's Championship tournament finals and become the new champion, and Gallus retained the "NXT" Tag Team Titles against The Creed Brothers.