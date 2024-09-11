Former MLW Champion Answers Oba Femi Open Challenge On WWE NXT

Earlier today, reports indicated that former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone was at the WWE Performance Center rehearsing some spots with WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi. As it turns out, those rehearsals were done in preparation for Femi's open challenge title defense, which pitted him against Hammerstone.

In the lead-up to tonight's episode of "WWE NXT," Tony D'Angelo was seen paying off a mystery figure to take out Femi. That figure, of course, revealed themselves to be Hammerstone, who is currently signed to TNA Wrestling. Hammerstone seized an early advantage in this NXT North American Championship match by sending Femi crashing into the mat and then flying out of the ring with a clothesline. As history has shown, though, Femi doesn't stay down for long.

In the match's closing moments, Hammerstone nailed Femi with a pair of belly-to-belly suplexes and a chokeslam for a pinfall attempt, which Femi kicked out of. Shifting momentum into his favor, Femi then hit Hammerstone with a slam and a powerbomb for the win and the 11th successful televised title defense of his reign.

Following his departure from Major League Wrestling at the end of 2023, Hammerstone officially inked a contract with TNA at the beginning of 2024. Since then, Hammerstone has had notable feuds with the likes of Eric Young and "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander. Most recently, he vied for the TNA X-Division Championship in a match that was ultimately won by Zachary Wentz at TNA Emergence. Hammerstone's appearance on "NXT" comes as a part of the ongoing partnership between WWE and TNA.