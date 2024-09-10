Backstage Report On Possible Spoiler For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has a lot planned for tonight's "WWE NXT," including a Last Man Standing Match between Trick Williams and Pete Dunne, as well as Guilia's WWE in-ring debut against Chelsea Green. According to a new report from Fightful Select, there is a possible surprise planned for the show, and a TNA talent could make their debut on "NXT." Fightful reported that Alex Hammerstone is currently at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Hammerstone has reportedly been rehearsing alongside North American Champion Oba Femi.

Advertisement

Femi is scheduled to wrestle a "mystery opponent" on Tuesday's episode, in a match that was set up in a video posted by the "'NXT Anonymous" X account. In the video, Tony D'Angelo is seen talking to a man hidden behind a door. D'Angelo said the man, "has a reputation" that he's "not afraid to get his hands dirty." The "Don of NXT'" tells the man he needs him to take out Femi. D'Angelo references Femi disrespecting Adriana Rizzo on last week's episode, and gives the mystery man an envelope, presumably full of money.

Tuesday's "NXT" installment will also see TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defend her title in an open challenge. The Rascalz, who have been competing on "NXT" in a storyline with former stablemate Wes Lee, were scheduled for the show, but were replaced by The Street Profits last minute. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will be challenging Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship. WWE and TNA have had a working relationship the past few months, which has also seen viral sensation Joe Hendry challenge for the NXT Championship in the main event of No Mercy.

Advertisement