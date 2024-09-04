Backstage Report On Internal Reaction To Giulia's WWE NXT Debut

Giulia has arrived in WWE. The former STARDOM and Marigold star made her debut for the company at NXT No Mercy following Roxanne Perez's successful defense of the NXT Women's Championship over Jaida Parker. Giulia made her intentions for Perez's title clear right away. According to Dave Meltzer, who revealed on a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio" that a few things really impressed WWE higher-ups.

"I know people in the company who were just very impressed with her presence," Meltzer said, "because all she did was come out, but the people knew who she was. She's got a great look."

One thing that Meltzer did note was that her style is extremely different to those already on the NXT brand. Giulia had the reputation of being a hard-hitting striker, bordering on being too stiff with some opponents, which Meltzer believes will have to be toned down as WWE will not want Giulia kicking a bunch of people, who have only been in the business a fraction of the time that she has, as hard as she can.

As far as when Giulia's first match in NXT will be, that remains to be seen as WWE will want to make her debut feel as important as possible, especially with how many big NXT events are on the horizon. However, fans on Tuesday nights will get to see the build up to what seems to be the inevitable showdown between NXT's newest signing, and the NXT Women's Champion.

