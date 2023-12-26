Video: Alexander Hammerstone Says Goodbye To MLW In Heartfelt Promo

Former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone wrestled his last match for the promotion recently. Hammerstone grabbed a microphone after his last MLW match and cleared the air about the controversy surrounding his employment, by making his thoughts about his soon-to-be former employer clear.

"The last couple months I've felt a lot of things. I've felt a lot of frustration and I've felt a lot of anger but tonight I feel one thing, that is grateful because this company took a kid that nobody else wanted," Hammerstone gushed to the MLW crowd. "I had tryouts for WWE, I had tryouts for Impact Wrestling, I had tryouts for Lucha Underground. Everybody passed on me. Court Bauer, he saw me and said, 'Hey, kid, I wanna bring you in.'"

According to Hammerstone, Bauer saw something in him and signed him to a three-year contract. Unprompted, Bauer then multiplied Hammerstone's pay tenfold.

"They took a little boy and they made him ... a wrestling superstar," the former MLW Champion said. Hammerstone believes that he was built by MLW, and leaves there "fused" with the company's DNA. "Whatever I do from this point forward, I will be the guy, MLW built."

Hammerstone went on to list all of the great people he's shared the locker room with, piling compliment after compliment on MLW before realizing he had to wrap things up. He kept his last farewell short and sweet: "I love you guys, thank you."

Hammerstone signed with MLW in 2019 and was recently granted his release from the company, otherwise, he would've been employed with MLW through 2025, and is expected to be a hot commodity on the free agent market.