Update On Alexander Hammerstone's MLW Status

It appears Alexander Hammerstone and MLW have resolved their differences. The former MLW World Champion was first reported to have requested his release in October, as he would later confirm on social media, which the promotion refused to do. However, Hammerstone returned to MLW at last week's Fightland event. The former champion wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he secured his MLW release in exchange for his services to the World Titan Federation – a heel group posing as a rival organization – led by Mister Saint Laurent, the actual booker behind MLW.

According to this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, at the time of the release request, there had been an idea for Hammerstone to turn heel but the two parties were at an impasse, even mentioning the possibility that the entire situation was a worked angle. However Fightful Select is reporting that the situation has never been nor is it currently part of the storyline, and Hammerstone and MLW had negotiated his joining of WTF in exchange for his departure in 2024. The deal was reportedly put together just days before Fightland, with Hammerstone kept under wraps until he appeared, not even being in the venue during the event and only entering once the main event started. MLW even listed him as "WTF OUTSIDER" on run sheets.

Hammerstone was previously said to be on a deal running until 2025 before his release. The intricacies of the new agreement are unknown but all signs point to him hitting free agency in 2024 should a new deal not manifest. Alexander Hammerstone has been with MLW since 2019 and dominated the main event scene during his 644-day reign as MLW World Heavyweight Champion.