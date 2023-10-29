Former MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone Reportedly Requests To Be Released

One of Major League Wrestling's biggest stars has reportedly requested his release, but he may not be granted it anytime soon.

Fightful Select broke the news on Saturday that former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone has requested his release from the company as his five-year relationship with MLW has become "frayed." Hammerstone is said to be under contract until the end of 2025, while MLW does not intend to grant the release. As of this writing, Hammerstone has not been informed whether his request will be granted or denied.

The 32-year-old hasn't appeared for MLW since July when his 644-day World Championship reign ended at the hands of Alex Kane. The company believes Hammerstone's motivation decreased after dropping the gold.

Fightful adds that Hammerstone is under a monthly guarantee that adds pay per event. Hammerstone was initially set to miss MLW's September event due to a prior obligation, but when he became available, the funds that would've been allocated for him went elsewhere and he was ultimately not brought in.

Hammerstone remains under MLW contract despite not being featured on the company's active online roster that was recently updated. The current roster boasts familiar names like Matt Cardona, Maki Itoh, Jacob Fatu, Minoru Suzuki, Davey Boy Smith Jr., KUSHIDA, Raven, and others.

Lastly, MLW obviously wants to retain Hammerstone's services as the company has invested much time in building him as their top star. He reportedly indicated to management earlier this year that he felt burned out and he is not currently booked to appear soon.