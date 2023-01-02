Alex Hammerstone Comments On Responsibilities And Goals As MLW Champion

The world of MLW never stops moving, and that means Alex Hammerstone never stops moving. And why would he? The 31-year-old wrestler is now entering his fifth year with the promotion, and as the ninth MLW World Heavyweight Champion in company history, effectively finds himself the face of the brand. As the old Spider-Man line goes, with great power comes great responsibility, and that's something Hammerstone, during an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, says he has been more than willing to take on as MLW's top star.

"It's definitely a huge responsibility," Hammerstone said. "It's one of those things. There's a joke in wrestling that everybody wants to be the top guy until they're the top guy, because it does come with actual responsibilities. The extra main event matches, going on last, doing the press, making sure you make extra time for fans. The eyes on are you, the scrutiny is extra heavy. But it's a workload I embrace by myself, because it's something I've worked very hard for a very long time to get to this point. I'm happy to do it."

As he heads into 2023, Hammerstone hopes for his reign as MLW World Heavyweight Champion to enter the same conversation as the reign of Jacob Fatu. Fatu held the title for 819 days, the longest reign in its history, before Hammerstone dethroned him in October 2021. As of today, Hammerstone's reign is the second-longest at 457 days. "The obvious goal is to surpass his reign," Hammerstone said. "... to have a reign that is the most glorious, the most prestigious in the company's history. To take that title to new heights, to take it to new places, to take it to a new level."

