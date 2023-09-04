Minoru Suzuki Announced To Make MLW Debut

Major League Wrestling has a long history of bringing Japanese stars to the United States, such as former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima, and now they'll be welcoming the legendary Minoru Suzuki.

Making use of the trademark "Kaze Ni Nare" slogan of Suzuki's theme music, MLW announced that the former Triple Crown and GHC Heavyweight Champion will debut in the promotion on October 14 at MLW Slaughterhouse at the 2300 Arena — famously known as the ECW Arena — in Philadelphia.

Once the leader of Suzuki-gun, Suzuki disbanded his eponymous faction and is now part of the fearsome trio known as Strong Style, which also includes El Desperado and Ren Narita. The group came together earlier this year, soon after winning the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Championships at NJPW's The New Beginning In Osaka. They would later lose them to CHAOS at Wrestling Dontaku in May.

Always a free agent, Suzuki recently worked a tour for All Japan Pro Wrestling in January and also did a solo tour of North American indies in 2021, despite his allegiance to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He was also involved in several featured matches on AEW television, such as his main event tag match against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at the first "AEW Grand Slam." Suzuki recently wrestled on the NJPW tour accompanying this year's G1 Climax but has not competed in the tournament since 2020.