Minoru Suzuki Makes Huge Announcement About Future Of Suzuki-Gun

For over a decade, Suzuki-Gun has been one of the most dominant factions in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Over the years, the group has held titles ranging from the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship to the IWGP Tag Team Championship and beyond. Now, however, according to an announcement from Minoru Suzuki himself, Suzuki-Gun will be coming to an end by the close of 2022.

The 34-year veteran made the announcement at today's NJPW World Tag League and Super Jr. Tag League event in Miyagi, Japan, following a victorious eight-man tag team match against House of Torture. It's currently unclear what Suzuki's motivation is for bringing an end to the faction, which got its start back in 2011, but it seems clear that they'll be going their separate ways.

"Now it's 2022, and we've gone through an awful lot," Suzuki said, according to a translation from NJPW's Chris Charlton. Suzuki then went on to acknowledge the core members of the group and their accomplishments since their formation. "In 2023, Suzuki-Gun [will] go on a new voyage. We will all go on our own individual journeys, and at the end of 2022, Suzuki-Gun will be no more."

The group, consisting of Suzuki, Taichi, Taka Michinoku, Lance Archer, Zack Sabre Jr., and others, has found great success in NJPW as well as other promotions outside of Japan since its inception. Suzuki spent much of 2022 on excursion in the United States and around the world, appearing in promotions like AEW, GCW, and RevPro. It now remains to be seen what the future holds for the veteran performer.