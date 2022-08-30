Minoru Suzuki Announces His North American Return

If there's been anything you can count on over the last year, it's that come early spring or early fall, Minoru Suzuki will be coming to the United States to deliver some glorious violence and lead fans in a stirring rendition of "Kaze Ni Nare." And with the leaves set to change colors in just a matter of weeks, we're one step closer to Suzuki's return.

On Twitter late Monday evening, Suzuki announced his plans to return to the US in a few months time.

"I am planning to go to America for a month in October," Suzuki tweeted. "I want to fight. I have a few appointments with some worthy opponents, but there are still some dates available. I am hungry..."

A graphic posted along with the tweet revealed that Suzuki would also be taking bookings in the United Kingdom and Canada, as well. Suzuki most recently worked in the UK this past May, when he appeared at Revolution Pro Wrestling's Epic Encounter. Suzuki in Canada would be a milestone moment, as the wrestling legend appears to have never worked a wrestling match in the Great White North during his career.

Speculation will also inevitably turn to when/if Suzuki will appear in AEW again. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star had previously appeared with the promotion during his previous two excursions to the U.S., working against long time rival Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Samoa Joe, who defeated Suzuki to win the Ring of Honor Television Championship. His most recent appearance in the states was at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, where he teamed with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara to defeat Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino, and Wheeler Yuta.