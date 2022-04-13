In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Minoru Suzuki discussed his AEW match tonight against Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite.

It’s a match that until recently wasn’t even possible. However, AEW’s signing of Joe and the acquisition of Ring Of Honor has opened the door to a multitude of dream matches.

Given the two wrestlers involved, fans can expect quite the hard-hitting affair and the ROH Television Champion says he is coming to hurt Joe.

“Many fans think this matchup is very special, but for me, I have to stay true to myself,” Suzuki says through a translator. “I am here to hurt people. The opponent truly does not matter. This week, I will make Samoa Joe suffer.”

Suzuki’s last match in AEW came against Bryan Danielson in a losing effort but hat doesn’t deter his desire to inflict pain on Joe in their upcoming encounter. This time around, Suzuki hopes his opponent’s fear does not get in the way of his match on the AEW stage.

“People are brave until they step into the ring with me,” Minoru Suzuki says. “Hopefully Samoa Joe is not scared. I don’t know him well, but he will know me by the time we are done.”

Despite being the current ROH Television Champion, Suzuki’s allegiance seems to be with a different company who he is not currently holding a championship for.

“I am wrestling for New Japan Pro-Wrestling,” Minoru Suzuki says. “And that is what I want—I am aiming for the IWGP title.”

