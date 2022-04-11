GCW held its “Devil In A New Dress” event Sunday at The Midway in San Francisco. In the main event, Minoru Suzuki defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

GCW announced earlier today that Bandido never got on his flight to go to “Devil In A New Dress.” It was also announced that Biff Busick was unable to make the event. Bandido was supposed to face Nick Wayne, while Busick was supposed to face Masha Slamovich.

Below are the results and highlights:

* Effy defeated Nick Wayne

* Jordan Oliver defeated Jack Cartwheel

* Allie Katch defeated Kidd Bandit

* Masha Slamovich defeated Jimmy Lloyd

* Titus Alexander defeated Midas Kreed in an LA Fights Showcase match

* Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner, and Matthew Justice) defeated the South Pacific Savages (Juicy Finau and Journey Fatu) & D-Rogue.

* Dark Sheik w/ Pollo Del Mar defeated Joey Janela

* Minoru Suzuki defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey

