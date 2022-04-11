GCW held its “Devil In A New Dress” event Sunday at The Midway in San Francisco. In the main event, Minoru Suzuki defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey.
GCW announced earlier today that Bandido never got on his flight to go to “Devil In A New Dress.” It was also announced that Biff Busick was unable to make the event. Bandido was supposed to face Nick Wayne, while Busick was supposed to face Masha Slamovich.
Below are the results and highlights:
* Effy defeated Nick Wayne
* Jordan Oliver defeated Jack Cartwheel
* Allie Katch defeated Kidd Bandit
* Masha Slamovich defeated Jimmy Lloyd
* Titus Alexander defeated Midas Kreed in an LA Fights Showcase match
* Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner, and Matthew Justice) defeated the South Pacific Savages (Juicy Finau and Journey Fatu) & D-Rogue.
* Dark Sheik w/ Pollo Del Mar defeated Joey Janela
* Minoru Suzuki defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey
Didn’t get all of it… @nickwayne21 got more than enough. 👀#GCWDevil @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/ngBGQ9A76A
— Sergio (@thenunclub) April 11, 2022
.@mashaslamovich missile dropkicks Jimmy Lloyd through a door!#GCWDevil @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/YEnK3MtNel pic.twitter.com/zwpNebiEBZ
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 11, 2022
HOLY S--T!! #GCWDevil @TheJordanOIiver @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/qlVhA1hyy0
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) April 11, 2022
.@MidasAllhail with the Midas Touch!#GCWDevil @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/YEnK3MtNel pic.twitter.com/6fa3Dqq12E
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 11, 2022
She got him!!! @darksheikftf #GCWDevil pic.twitter.com/HVR41Detba
— NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) April 11, 2022
Here we go
Minoru Suzuki vs Mike Bailey#GCWDevil
San Francisco pic.twitter.com/QRQWqODTjF
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) April 11, 2022
@suzuki_D_minoru is back in the bay area! #gcwdevil pic.twitter.com/hkDt702bu8
— Markoutmedia Podcast (@markoutmedia18) April 11, 2022
A valiant effort #GCWDevil @SpeedballBailey pic.twitter.com/wXDhAsiUEX
— 𝖉𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖕𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖉𝖎𝖘𝖊 (@AshDabbath) April 11, 2022
Murder Grandpa! #gcwdevil pic.twitter.com/pxmjIqAyMo
— Kyle Cornelius (@KyleC3949) April 11, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]