Last night’s GCW Paranoid show saw the crowning of new Game Changer Wrestling Tag Team Champions: Bussy (Effy and Allie Katch). The duo successfully defeated The Briscoes to capture their first Tag Team Titles and end the nine-day run of the former champs.

This was the second time The Briscoes held the GCW Tag Team Championships. During GCW: The Collective weekend in Dallas, The Briscoes defeated Nick Gage & Slade and Mance Warner & Matthew Justice in a three-way match at Joey Janela’s Spring Break Part 1.

Last night’s event, which took place at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, also saw the return of Minoru Suzuki to GCW, defeating Blake Christian in a singles match.

Here are the full results from GCW Paranoid:

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Blake Christian

* ACH defeated Nick Wayne

* Chris Dickinson defeated Masha Slamovich

* GCW Tag Team Championships

BUSSY defeated The Briscoes (c) **New Champions**

* Chris Bey defeated Jack Cartwheel

* AJ Gray defeated Kevin Blackwood

* Joey Janela defeated Gringo Loco

GCW returns this evening with Devil In A New Dress, also taking place at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Suzuki will return to face ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey, Bandido will compete against young upstart Nick Wayne, and Biff Busick will compete against Masha Slamovich in an intergender match.

You can see highlights from the show below:

BUSSY are the new GCW Tag Team Champions!!! #GCWParanoid pic.twitter.com/MNkDEbgsXs — PWPonderings (@pwponderings) April 10, 2022

KAZEEEEE NI NAREEEEEEEE, MINORU SUZUKI IS BACK IN THE UCC! 7th match in a week, THE KING VS ALL HEART #GCWParanoid pic.twitter.com/PWrngTeeHL — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 10, 2022

