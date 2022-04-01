Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

Announced card

Jon Moxley (c) vs. AJ Gray for the GCW World Championship

X-Pac vs. Joey Janela

Mickie James vs. Allie Katch

AR Fox vs. Blake Christian

The H8 Club (Matt Tremont & Nick Gage) (c) vs. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) in a Three-Way Match for the GCW Tag Team Championship

Alex Colon (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch for the GCW Ultraviolent Championship

Matt Tremont is a late scratch for tonight’s #GCW #JJSB6 card. Nick Gage will defend the GCW Tag Titles without a partner in a 3-way against The Briscoes and Mance Warner & Matthew Justice. https://t.co/lL1qG26CRC — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) March 31, 2022

– We cross live to the venue in Dallas as the fans chant “GCW!”

The H8 Club (Nick Gage) vs. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) in a Three-Way Match for the vacant GCW Tag Team Championship

Matt Tremont is unable to appear tonight so Nick Gage will be fighting on his own.

