Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw the official in-ring debut of longtime veteran, Samoa Joe, competing in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament against Max Caster.

Joe pulled out the victory in his first All Elite Wrestling bout, hitting his signature Muscle Buster to get the pin on Caster.

Before the match got underway, Max Caster made his entrance with teammate Anthony Bowens and poked fun at Joe through his rap. He pointed to Joe being injury prone and how he was the NXT Champion when AEW was beating them in head-to-head ratings.

Joe made his return to ROH at Supercard of Honor XV this past Friday, and Khan announced after the show that Joe is All Elite. Khan, the new ROH owner, has confirmed that Joe is signed to compete in AEW and ROH. He commented on an episode of Busted Open Radio this morning about how Joe has arrived at a perfect time for AEW.

“We signed Samoa Joe to wrestle,” Khan said. “He’s bringing star power to AEW, and he’s arrived at the perfect time for us. We’re extremely excited for him to make his AEW debut on Dynamite in the first round of the Owen Hart Tournament against Max Caster.”

You can see highlights from the segment below:

The first man to qualify for the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament is @SamoaJoe! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/VThJCulD5L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

