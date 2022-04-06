Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here’s what is in store for tonight:

* New AEW/ROH star Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster in the first qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. This will be Joe’s AEW debut

* Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart in the third qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. Winner joins Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter as confirmed entrants

* Shawn Dean vs. Shawn Spears

* Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole

* The Hardys vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables Match

* FTR defends the AAA World Tag Team Titles and the ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks

