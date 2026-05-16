Nia Jax, Lash Legend Apparently Set For WWE Women's Title Match At Upcoming SNME

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, the Irresistible Forces, Lash Legend and Nia Jax, appear to have a match set for Saturday Night's Main Event. The team appeared in a backstage segment on "WWE SmackDown" alongside current champions, Brie Bella and Paige, where the Irresistible Forces said they wanted another match for the gold at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Bella and Paige went on to defeat Giulia and Kiana James in non-title action, but have an official title defense against Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez on Monday's edition of "WWE Raw." With that title match yet to happen, it's unclear if the Saturday Night's Main Event bout is officially set for that card, or if Jax and Legend will be challenging whoever emerges with the gold after Monday. The Peacock special is set to take place from Fort Wayne, Indiana on May 23.

Paige and Bella won the titles at WWE WrestleMania 42, with Paige returning to the company to fill in for an injured Nikki Bella. The current champions' first and only defense came on the May 1 edition of "SmackDown" when they defeated Jax and Legend.