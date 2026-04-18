Paige & Brie Bella Capture Women's Tag Team Title With Shock WWE WrestleMania Win

Brie Bella and Paige defeated Irresistible Forces, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria, and Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to win the Women's Tag Team Championships during Night One of WWE WrestleMania 42.

During The Bellas' entrance, Nikki came out walking with a crutch. She said she called in an old friend since she wasn't cleared, and Paige came out and walked down the ramp with Brie.

Brie was kept from tagging in Paige twice. Legend with an avalanche superplex on Bliss and Valkyria. Brie followed with a missile dropkick from the turnbuckle. Paige finally tagged in and went straight for Jax before taking down Bayley and Flair. She followed with knees to Legend while holding her over the rope and landed a crossbody on Valkyria, but was caught. Paige countered Nightwing with Paige Turner. Legend landed Lash Extension on Valkyria. Paige worked with her former tag team partner, Flair to clear the ring. They circle the ring and smile before exchanging blows. Flair went for Figure Eight, but Paige rolled her up. Flair connected with Natural Selection. Bliss went up top as Brie pulled Flair out and Nikki hit her repeatedly with her crutch. Bliss went for Twisted Bliss, but Paige got her knees up. Paige connected with the DDT for the win.

Nikki injured her ankle during a tag match against Flair and Bliss. Following the match, Irresistible Forces got involved. Medical personnel were seen checking on Nikki while everyone else celebrated in the ring. There is no timetable for a return to the ring for Nikki.