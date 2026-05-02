Paige, Brie Bella Make Successful First Defense Of WWE Women's Tag Titles On SmackDown

Brie Bella and Paige retained their tag titles after outsmarting The Irresistible Forces on "WWE SmackDown."

Prior to the match, Nia Jax said that they had prepared for The Bellas at WrestleMania 42, not Bella and Paige. She claimed that's why they lost and tonight would have a different outcome. The Irresistible Forces held the tag titles for 50 days before dropping them at "The Show of Shows."

In the early portion of the match, Lash Legend and Jax isolated Paige to their side of the ring. After Bella got in some offense, Legend swung at Paige on the apron, but she ducked. Legend turned her sights back to Bella and held her off briefly before Bella was able to tag in her partner. Paige connected with multiple knee lifts on Legend on the apron. Bella made a blind tag, unbeknownst to Legend. Before getting out of the ring, Paige connected with the Paige Turner before Bella got in the ring and landed a Bella Buster. Jax broke it up.

Jax took them both down. Paige kicked Jax's legs out from under her to stop the An-NIA-lator. Jax fell over in the corner and Bella pulled her legs down and pinned her to get the victory, securing the team's first successful tag title defense.