Jacob Fatu Talks WWE WrestleMania Feud, Drew McIntyre's Relationship With Bloodline

Despite Drew McIntyre being one of Jacob Fatu's biggest rivals this year, "The Samoan Werewolf" recently expressed his appreciation for the former Undisputed WWE Champion in a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg.

Speaking on "Cheap Heat," Fatu reflected on his WrestleMania 42 clash with McIntyre, explaining that the match wouldn't have been possible without "The Scottish Warrior's" dedication to the feud, and understands his obsession with fighting The Bloodline.

"I feel like it would have never happened if it wasn't Drew. The way how everything worked and banged out ... there's no other way. I mean, I feel like if it wasn't Drew McIntyre, none of this would have happened," he stated. "I mean it could have been anybody but it just felt normal with Drew. It felt like it was supposed to be there. I mean, man, Drew he was right. Solo Sikoa made his debut against Drew at Clash at the Castle. You know what I mean? So Drew, he's always fought the Bloodline with Jimmy and Jey ... Drew was so good at what he was saying, my kids start to question me. 'Damn, dad, is he telling the truth about you?"'

Along with crediting McIntyre for often speaking the truth in the lead up to their WrestleMatch match, Fatu also spoke about how long the Scotsman has been fighting the Bloodline, reminding everyone that he's fought his late uncle Umaga in WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.