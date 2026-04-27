Jacob Fatu Reflects On Facing Drew McIntyre At WWE WrestleMania 42 & ESPN Exposure

Jacob Fatu has spoken proudly about featuring on ESPN and even joked about being hit with a phone by Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 42.

Fatu wrestled for the second time at WrestleMania and increased his win record at "The Show of Shows" to 2-0 after getting the better of the Scotsman in their Unsanctioned match. Fatu spoke on the "Club 520 Podcast" after WrestleMania and laughed about being struck with a phone by McIntyre, something his son later reminded him of.

"Well, first off, I've never been beat up with a cell phone until yesterday. I don't know who the hell and who the hell gave Drew that phone, but my kid sent me the video and my son was like, 'Dad, man, you got your ass beat with a cell phone, dude,'" he joked.

While being beaten up with a phone wasn't a highlight of the night for him, Fatu said that being featured on ESPN, sharing the card with his cousins, The Usos, and having his family watch him was special.

"But overall, yesterday with the fans and everything, and I think we was in a good spot. But not only that, man, bro, for me to be on ESPN to wrestle, I mean, come on, man. But not only that, I did it with my brother, The Usos, you know, I mean, [IShow] Speed. So, they went first, and then for them to be the first match and for me to be the second, you know, man, it's just — everything yesterday, to having my wife here to ESPN to the family [was great]."

Fatu and McIntyre's match was the second match of night 1 of WrestleMania 42, and he followed in his cousins' footsteps by securing the win. Fatu's story with The Usos continued on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 42, where he challenged new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, who was accompanied to the ring by The Usos. The Usos were once again in the same ring as Fatu on "WWE SmackDown," where they tried to dissuade him from challenging Reigns and instead urged him to face Cody Rhodes.