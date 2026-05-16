Braun Strowman Reflects On WWE Main Roster Debut Alongside The Wyatt Family

Braun Strowman has looked back fondly on his time with the Wyatt Family in WWE and how he was terrified at first.

Strowman, who got his start in pro wrestling with the Wyatt Family over a decade ago, recalled his debut with the Wyatt Family and how he was keen not to fail.

"One, I was just fu**ing terrified. Like, don't fall. Don't do something stupid. Like you know, you get one chance to make a first impression and things like that. Some people know, and not a whole lot of people know, that was my fourth time I'd ever wrestled in my entire life," he revealed to "Rewind Recap Relive."

Strowman stated that many wrestlers in WWE looked down upon him due to how quickly he was pushed despite having no wrestling experience. However, his Wyatt Family buddies supported him and helped him gain a footing in the business.

"Not even just Bray, just all three of Rowan, Brodie, and [Bray] [supported me]. Like I said, a guy, a kid, you know, that wasn't well perceived coming into the business 'cause you know, I didn't do the indies, and you know, [was told] you didn't pay your dues. Well, I just was out paying my dues a different way, and you know, some wrestlers didn't like that," he said. "But to have those guys look past some of that stuff, being generational wrestlers, coming through the indies and the different ways that you know, you could get into this business now, and you know, turning a cheek to it instead of holding a grudge against me like some of the other wrestlers did. They welcomed me in like brothers and family, and that's why what we did was so magical because they didn't judge me."

Strowman said he was eager to learn from the trio, with the late Brodie Lee teaching him how to wrestle. He called his stint in the Wyatt Family a "special time" in his life, where he got to not only travel the world, but also develop strong friendships with the rest of the Wyatt Family.