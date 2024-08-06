WWE's Braun Strowman Looks Back On Time With The Wyatt Family

WWE star Braun Strowman has recently opened up about watching the Wyatt Sicks debut on the main roster, explaining that he's excited to see the new stable succeed, especially his former faction mate Erick Rowan, but admitted he struggles to watch the group onscreen due to the emotional attachment he has to the late Bray Wyatt.

Advertisement

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Strowman reflected on his time within the Wyatt Family while also explaining why he can't allow himself to get too attached to the Wyatt Sicks storyline and if he's still in contact with Rowan.

"As scary as it is, as much as I'm trying to stay away from it, it's cool to see them," Strowman admitted, "because I have a lot of fond memories in those dark times in my life that I think on and remember because there was some positives ... this lost kid that came into a business that necessarily didn't want him here and three brothers reaching their hand out and pulling me all the way ... unfortunate two of us are gone, that's one of the weird things like seeing Rowan back and we haven't really talked too much just cause everything's going on, we're busy and stuff but it's just not the same, it's not the same in the locker room."

Advertisement

Strowman also stated that he feels like all three members of the Wyatt Family are like his brothers and credits them for being a very special part of not only his career but also his life. The Wyatt Sicks engaged in their first match on "WWE Raw" last night, where Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.