Wyatt Sicks Pin Chad Gable, Win Reference-Heavy Faction Debut Match On WWE Raw

After months of codes, teases, cryptic posts, and backstage vignettes, The Wyatt Sicks made an in-ring debut, with Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan victorious in a "WWE Raw" main event match against The Creed Brothers and Chad Gable. With Bo Dallas and Nikki Cross (remaining fully in character as Uncle Howdy and Abby the Witch) watching at ringside, The Sicks prevailed when Gacy Powerbombed Lumis on top of a fallen Gable before Lumis hit a Rowan-assisted Splash off the top rope to finish off their adversaries, now known as American Made.

Entering to the final theme Bray Wyatt had been using before his untimely death, a first for the group since their collective return to the company, and with Howdy seated in Wyatt's old rocking chair while Abby sat next to his lantern, a significant level of emotion was added to the faction's presentation. Additionally, the match itself contained plenty of references in tribute to both Wyatt and Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper), Rowan's fallen original Wyatt Family brothers. Both Rowan and Howdy shouted, "Yeah yeah yeah," at times, with the former adding a kiss toward the heavens. As has become customary, the group posed in similar fashion to how The Wyatts did in celebration of the win, and in honor of the fallen.

Commentary went back and forth with references to Lumis and Gacy, invoking their alter egos of Mercy the Buzzard and Huskus the Pigboy, respectively, but Rowan, who was called upon by the Baltimore crowd with "We Want Rowan" chants as he waited to get tagged into the match, was largely referred to by his longstanding name. All three men donned their in-character masks during the entrance but set them aside, along with questions as to how they might function, for their performance between the ropes.