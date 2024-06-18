Backstage Report On The Wyatt Sicks Following WWE Raw Debut

The long trail of QR codes and cryptic clues reached its end point last night, as the Wyatt Sicks stable officially revealed themselves in front of the live Corpus Christi audience, as well as the viewers watching "WWE Raw" at home. Following the group's unveiling, a new report has provided backstage details on some of the Wyatt Sicks' future plans and the overall perception surrounding their debut.

Advertisement

According to Fightful Select, the chilling figures backing this new stable are indeed the previously reported quintet of Uncle Howdy (aka Bo Dallas), Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan. While the latter four were kept off of television for several months, Rowan is said to have re-signed to WWE with his specific role, as the man behind the eerie rabbit mask, in mind.

Cross was the first member to emerge from the dark fog last night, with a persona seemingly inspired by the "Abigail" horror film. The stage setup for the Wyatt Sicks reveal, particularly Cross', reportedly took place in the midst of the main event Money in the Bank qualifying match between Jey Uso, Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio. Despite the inability to hide the construction from the live audience, WWE officials are said to be thoroughly pleased with the reaction generated by the Corpus Christi crowd, as well as the live, continuous camera shot that followed the backstage carnage brought on by the Wyatt Sicks.

Advertisement

Regarding the future of the faction, Fightful notes that the Wyatt Sicks will continue to be acknowledged on WWE programming, similar to the way Jey Uso referenced them in a "Raw" digital exclusive interview. Furthermore, the effect of the Wyatt Sicks is expected to be "widespread," with various storylines likely to be hit with long-term and short-term consequences. The WWE roster and staff members who fell victim to the Wyatt Sicks' ambush, as well as those who evaded it (such as a "quitting" Drew McIntyre), were all reportedly assigned their fate beforehand in a strategic manner.