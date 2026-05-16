Matt Hardy Looks Back On KofiMania In Wake Of New Day's WWE Release

Following Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day being shockingly released from WWE, TNA star Matt Hardy has reflected on Kingston's iconic world title victory over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 and the organic growth of KofiMania in 2019.

Speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the 30-year veteran shed light on the respect Kingston had backstage during his time with WWE and gave credit to the company for pulling the trigger on his world title win at WrestleMania after becoming one of the hottest performers in the sport that year.

"I mean Kofi is a beloved figure. I've never heard anyone have a bad word to say about Kofi, right? And considering he was a beloved figure, everybody was very happy for him," he stated. "He was starting to get hot and things were happening and things were changing and it just it so much paralleled the Daniel Bryan, Bryan Danielson run because it wasn't supposed to happen but he was so hot and the people were so behind him. I mean, they were just supercharged behind him. And the fact that Vince [McMahon] and the powers that be actually heard this and they acknowledged it and they rolled with it and they allowed it to happen organically and they followed through with it. I still commend them for doing that."