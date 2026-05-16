How WWE Tests Wrestlers 'To See If They Have An Attitude Problem,' Per Former Star

While long gone are the days of "Wrestlers Court" in WWE, headed by The Undertaker, and reported instances of backstage bullying or hazing, like kicking guys out of the locker room for what seemed like "minor infractions," according to one former WWE star, the company still finds ways to test its wrestlers at a higher level. According to Donovan Dijak, who went simply by Dijak in WWE, the company quietly tests wrestlers to "see if they have an attitude problem."

Dijak responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by account WRESTLING REPUBLIC, where the fan account mentioned a "crazy" statistic of Oba Femi's. Femi scored zero victories during his time on "WWE NXT LVL UP" during his run on the show, and racked up five losses during his stint. The account also noted that none of the men who defeated Femi are still with the company, which is true when it comes to Femi's singles competitors, at least.

"I don't even know if this is true or not, but it wouldn't surprise me," Dijak said in a quote-post. "WWE will often quietly test wrestlers to see if they have an attitude problem, especially if they have big plans in store. Oba obviously passed with flying colors, I never heard anything even remotely negative and he was a pleasure to work with."

I don't even know if this is true or not, but it wouldn't surprise me. WWE will often quietly test wrestlers to see if they have an attitude problem, especially if they have big plans in store. Oba obviously passed with flying colors, I never heard anything even remotely negative... https://t.co/CY4pXtVQp5 — DONOVAN DIJAK (@DijakFYE) May 11, 2026

Femi's first victory in WWE, between "LVL UP," house shows, and "WWE NXT," didn't come until April 2023 when he defeated Oro Mensah on the "Spring Breakin'" edition of the show. Prior to that, he was defeated by the likes of Dante Chen, Charlie Dempsey, and more, including Javier Bernal, Von Wagner, Chen, and Xyon Quinn in singles competition on "LVL UP."

Three years after establishing himself with the developmental losses, Femi would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 42.