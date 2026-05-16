Eric Bischoff Recalls Paul Heyman's Love For Released WWE Star

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is known for recognizing talent and hyping them up, whether it be those he's paired with on screen or not. From his notable first "client" in Brock Lesnar, whom he became the "advocate" for early in Lesnar's career, to him reportedly being a big fan of Bron Breakker before the pair began working together in the ring, Heyman is known for standing behind "his" guys. According to Eric Bischoff on an episode of "83 Weeks," Heyman was high on a recently-released talent, Aleister Black.

"Paul Heyman was huge on him," Bischoff said. "Paul was like, ready to put blood on the table commitment to him. He really, really saw something in Aleister. I was intrigued, because Paul's got a pretty good track record when he's excited about something. Whether you like it or not, you kinda got to pay attention, because it's probably going to do something, if that's something great."

Bischoff said he spoke to Black a few times when their paths crossed in WWE in 2019. He said he tried to get a feel for where Black's head was at, what his vibe was like, and what Black saw in his character. Bischoff said his take is that Black has a "very narrow perspective" on that character.

"He's been in and out, it's not like people don't see the potential, starting with Paul Heyman, and Vince [McMahon] hung in there with him for quite awhile," he explained. "It's not like no one believes in him or believes that he has the potential, but I think it's what people are finding out he doesn't have the ability or the willingness or the comfort level to broaden that character."

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