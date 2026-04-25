Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, Motor City Machine Guns & More Reportedly Departing WWE

Another round of both main roster names and "WWE NXT" talent have been revealed to be departing WWE, and the reports came out just minutes before "WWE SmackDown" went on the air. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp took to X to confirm a host of names, following the initial reports of departures such as the entire Wyatt Sicks, as well as Alba Fyre and Zoey Stark.

According to Sapp, "NXT's" Dante Chen, Kairi Sane, Apollo Crews, Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns, and Santos Escobar are amongst the names reportedly departing the company. Sapp also reported various stars have been let out of their developmental deals, including Olympian Tyra Mae Steele.

Sane previously left WWE when her contract expired in December 2021, but returned to WWE in November 2023 alongside IYO SKY before joining Damage CTRL. Black also departed the company when he was released in June 2021. He worked in All Elite Wrestling starting that July until his departure in February 2025, and he rejoined WWE in April 2025. He was paired up with Vega, his real-life wife, during a feud with Damian Priest in October.

Escobar re-signed with WWE, following a brief departure that led to his profile being moved to the alumni section of the roster, in a "big money play" to keep the star in October. Since his re-signing, however, Escobar hadn't returned to main roster programming, but had been working with AAA until an injury during the Rey de Reyes final on March 14. Escobar revealed on social media he had to undergo a second surgery for the triceps injury.