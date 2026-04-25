Tyra Mae Steele, More Reportedly Gone From WWE Amid Developmental Departures

There have been over a dozen departures from WWE's main roster today, with names like Aleister Black, Kairi Sane, and the entire Wyatt Sicks faction all leaving the company. "WWE NXT" has also seen a group of departures as eight performers join Andre Chase on their way out of the company, including Olympic Gold Medalist Tyra Mae Steele.

As confirmed by Fightful Select and Bodyslam.net, the full list of developmental departures from WWE at this time is:

Tyra Mae Steele

Tyson Dupont

Tyriek Igwe

Luca Crusifino

Malik Blade

Trill London

Sirena Linton

Chris Island

Steele originally joined the company having made a guest appearance at WWE SummerSlam 2021 following her Olympic triumph that summer. She signed with the company in 2023 and would go on to win the first season of "WWE LFG" in 2025, before making appearances on "NXT."

Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe also signed with WWE in 2023 and went on to be known as High Ryze. They would briefly become a trio with Wes Lee, but were best known as a duo competing on "WWE NXT Lvl Up" and eventually "NXT" itself, even representing the NXT Outlaws in TNA Wrestling towards the end of 2025.

Luca Crusifino was the last addition to The D'Angelo Family as he joined the faction in 2024 after signing with WWE two years earlier. He would challenge for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships, and even made an appearance on "WWE Main Event" against Joaquin Wilde in 2024.

Malik Blade was part of the original "NXT 2.0" group as he signed with the company in 2021, and would form a partnership with Edris Enofe. They would be regular faces on "NXT" before they went their separate ways in 2025.

Trill London came through the WWE ID program and debuted for the company in 2025 as part of the "EVOLVE" roster, before featuring in season two and three of "LFG." Chris Island was also featured in all three seasons of "LFG" after putting pen to paper with WWE in late 2024, as was Sirena Linton, who challenged for the WWE Women's Speed Championship at a live event as recently as February 2026.

It has not been noted whether these departures are releases or contract expirations. If they are expirations, they will be free to negotiate their next move immediately, while those who were released will have a 30 day non-compete period.